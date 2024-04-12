Times Past: April 13, 1993

On this day in 1993, the ACT government considered a roundtable conference to address Canberra's overpopulation of kangaroos following a proposal by conservationists. Much like today, the debate focused on kangaroo culling to manage the population.
On opposing sides were Bill Wood, the Minister for Environment, Land and Planning, and Liberal MLA Tony De Domenico.
Wood supported the idea of a roundtable conference and planned to consult with various stakeholders, including rural lessees and the conservation council, to assess the situation.
However, Mr De Domenico intended to propose the implementation of controlled culling in the Legislative Assembly when it convened in May. He suggested hiring specialists and issuing permits to manage the kangaroo population and reduce road accidents.
Mr De Domenico believed there were thousands of excess kangaroos, pointing out around 500 kangaroos had died on Canberra's roads the previous year. He emphasised the need for a humane and controlled culling to manage the growing kangaroo population.
Evidence indicated eastern grey kangaroos were the most prolific breeders in the ACT. The issue gained attention when governor-general Bill Hayden expressed his preference for shooting as a method of culling kangaroos, which was met with strong opposition from animal liberationists.
The Australian Wildlife Council condemned Hayden's attitude, particularly his remarks about having a kangaroo-meat feast. The RSPCA supported humane shooting by professionals as the only sensible solution to address the large kangaroo overpopulation. Additionally, the RSPCA euthanised 1500 cats and 900 dogs each year in Canberra.
This issue has continued feature prominently among Canberrans with numerous letters being sent to The Canberra Times stressing opposite to the morality and practicality of the practice. It has also gained political traction with the Canberra Liberals stating they would halt the practice while placing it under review.
