Times Past: April 13, 1993

By Ray Athwal
April 13 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1993, the ACT government considered a roundtable conference to address Canberra's overpopulation of kangaroos following a proposal by conservationists. Much like today, the debate focused on kangaroo culling to manage the population.

