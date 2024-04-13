The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: April 14, 1988

RA
By Ray Athwal
April 14 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this day in 1988, Gary Punch, the minister overseeing the ACT, introduced proposals for ACT self-government. He emphasised the readiness of the ACT for self-government, presenting it as a choice between local representation and external governance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RA

Ray Athwal

Editorial Assistant

More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.