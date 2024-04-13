Times Past: April 14, 1988

On this day in 1988, Gary Punch, the minister overseeing the ACT, introduced proposals for ACT self-government. He emphasised the readiness of the ACT for self-government, presenting it as a choice between local representation and external governance.
The key decision for the ACT population was choosing between 17 locally elected representatives or the existing single minister for territories system. Punch stressed the need for extensive consultation due to the lack of an established mechanism, hoping both Liberals and Democrats would provide a thoughtful response.
An ACT executive, led by the chief minister and three ministers, and a head of administration to support them were proposed. These proposals were simpler than the 1986 attempt but lacked an ACT constitution provision. Electoral provisions, particularly the shift to 17 members from a single electorate, were expected to be contentious.
Voters could choose only one party or independent candidate, with no party groupings allowed initially. However, coalitions could form after seat allocation. The vote-counting system favored major parties, making it challenging for independents to get elected without significant community support.
Punch acknowledged compromises with the Democrats and Liberals, emphasising their collaboration. He highlighted the electoral system's alignment with his vision of effective governance based on majority votes. Safeguards were in place for ACT's share of Commonwealth revenues, recognising its role as the national capital.
Punch was ultimately successful in pushing for ACT self-governance as the Federal Parliament agreed by December 1998 and the first assembly elections were held in March the following year.
