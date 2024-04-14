Times Past: April 15, 1995

On this day in 1995, a head loss led to people losing their heads. At Lake Burley Griffin, controversy unfolded as sculpture of an unclothed Queen Elizabeth was beheaded, sparking intense debates about monarchy and freedom of expression.
In a rush of blood, one member of the public took it himself to glue clothes onto the decapitated sculpture, igniting further controversy. The scene had become a battleground as pro- and anti-monarchists had confronted each other, shouting and jostling amid a crowd of hundreds of spectators.
Despite the heated clashes, the headless sculpture, humorously titled "Down by the Lake with Liz and Phil", had been set to remain on display.
Organisers of the National Sculpture Forum '95 and ACT Arts Minister, Gary Humphries, had made it clear that they would not seek the removal of the controversial artwork nor would they arrange for increased security measures. The decision to let the sculpture stand had been met with both support and criticism from various quarters.
Greg Taylor, the artist behind the contentious sculpture, had expressed his anticipation of such acts of vandalism, especially after the debate had been overtaken by monarchists.
Taylor had clarified his intention had not been to offend but to stimulate discussion through his art. He had remarked: "It doesn't matter what side people are on; I made it to stimulate discussion on the issue, that's the job of a piece of art."
The sculpture, weighing approximately 800kg and requiring over 600 hours to complete, had remained uninsured. Despite the damage and controversy, Taylor had had no immediate plans to repair or sell the artwork, standing firm in his artistic expression.
The incident had further intensified the ongoing debate surrounding the limits of artistic expression and public discourse.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.