Times Past: April 15, 1995

By Ray Athwal
April 15 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1995, a head loss led to people losing their heads. At Lake Burley Griffin, controversy unfolded as sculpture of an unclothed Queen Elizabeth was beheaded, sparking intense debates about monarchy and freedom of expression.

Ray Athwal

Editorial Assistant

