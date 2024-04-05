Brumbies dealt blow on eve of Waratahs showdown as star ruled out

The ACT Brumbies have been dealt a major blow on the eve of the NSW Waratahs derby with their captain ruled out of the clash.
Scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan will miss the game at Canberra Stadium, with Darcy Swain to lead the team out for the second time.
Lonergan missed training throughout the week while battling a pre-existing ankle injury.. The No.9 was originally named in the starting lineup and ACT coach Stephen Larkham hoped he would be fit for the Waratahs clash but medical staff have decided not to risk the skipper.
Former Waratah Harrison Goddard will start at scrumhalf against his old team, with Klayton Thorn to move on to the bench.
While Lonergan's absence is a heavy blow, the Brumbies have received a major boost with fullback Tom Wright cleared to play.
The Wallabies star missed training at the back end of the week with illness but has recovered enough to pass a Friday fitness test and is set to take his position in the No.15 jumper.
Should Wright's condition worsen on Saturday, Declan Meredith is set to move into the fullback role and Austin Anderson could be in line to make his Super Rugby debut.
Meredith provided cover as a fullback-wing option throughout 2023 before shifting into flyhalf this year while his Wests teammate Anderson impressed for the Lions in 2023 and earned promotion to the Brumbies' top squad for the 2024 season.
The New Zealand-born centre played for Waikato in last year's NPC and has been tipped to enjoy a long Super Rugby career.
