The Canberra Timessport
Home/Sport/Brumbies

State of the union: Slipper has his say ahead of Super Rugby milestone

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
April 5 2024 - 4:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The beauty of being young, James Slipper says, is you're always looking towards the next thing. Then he starts to grin.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Brumbies

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.