'She's lying': texts reveal Seven producer's commentary on Lehrmann rape trial

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
April 5 2024 - 7:24pm
Text messages between Network Seven producers have revealed how the team tasked with signing Bruce Lehrmann to an exclusive media deal felt about his criminal trial and Brittany Higgins.

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

