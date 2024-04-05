The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Lehrmann's 'cocaine, prostitutes' paid as pre-production costs, court told

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated April 5 2024 - 2:18pm, first published 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The former Spotlight producer who has blown up the Bruce Lehrmann defamation case has alleged Seven Network covered the man's drug and sex worker costs as "pre-production expenses".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.