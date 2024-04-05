Lehrmann's 'cocaine, prostitutes' paid as pre-production costs, court told

The former Spotlight producer who has blown up the Bruce Lehrmann defamation case has alleged Seven Network covered the man's drug and sex worker costs as "pre-production expenses".
"That was the vaguest of the categories we could choose without being deceptive or misleading," the surprise star witness said.
Taylor Auerbach returned to the Federal Court witness box on Friday, when he made more claims against his former television employer and Mr Lehrmann.
The court also heard Mr Auerbach and Mr Lehrmann's media advisor, John McGowan, discussed a "vaguely $200,000" figure for the exclusive Spotlight appearances during early negotiations.
Ten was allowed to reopen its case in the defamation proceedings brought forward by Mr Lehrmann this week, delaying Justice Michael Lee's judgment, to hear Mr Auerbach's evidence.
Mr Lehrmann is suing Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson for defamation over a 2021 The Project interview airing Brittany Higgins' Parliament House rape allegation.
Mr Auerbach has previously claimed Seven reimbursed the costs of drugs, sex workers, illicit drugs, dinners and accommodation to help ink the media exclusivity deal.
In texts published to the court website, Mr Auerbach described Mr Lehrmann as being "on the warpath again" on a night out in Sydney, allegedly doing drugs as he agreed to do the interviews.
"Omg I have got the greatest yarns ever," Mr Auerbach texted former Seven boss Mark Llewellyn.
On Friday, Mr Auerbach doubled down on those claims and the court received a document Ten claimed was proof Mr Lehrmann was reimbursed for drugs and sex workers from that January 2023 night in Sydney.
That document showed an invoice from Mr Lehrmann for a hire car, a Sydney restaurant, and $750 for "pre-production expenses".
Asked what he understood the last charge to be regarding, Mr Auerbach responded: "Mr Lehrmann's expenditure on cocaine and prostitutes."
"He needed to replenish his bank account after a bender."
There is no evidence this invoice was paid or that Seven bosses were aware of the activities the costs are alleged to have covered.
Mr Auerbach said he and another Seven worker made the deliberate choice to change the nature of the expense because "per diems" could only be granted to those employed by the network.
The former producer has also accused Mr Lehrmann of breaching an implied court undertaking by leaking untendered evidence from his criminal trial to the television network for broadcast.
Mr Auerbach even claimed being offered a promotion and a pay rise after one night in November 2022, when he drunkenly spent thousands of company dollars, without permission, on massages for he and Mr Lehrmann.
Seven hit back at many of Mr Auerbach's claims in a statement reportedly released to media outside the Federal Court on Thursday and sent to all staff.
The network said it was appalled by the allegations and did not condone the behaviours described by Mr Auerbach.
"Seven did not offer a promotion or pay rise to Mr Auerbach in November 2022, nor did it do so at any time after that," the statement said.
"Seven did not reimburse Bruce Lehrmann for expenditure that has allegedly been used to pay for illegal drugs or prostitutes, and has never done so."
The network also defended itself against claims it did not comply with subpoena obligations last year and said it had never asked Auerbach to destroy evidence.
It may be forced to answer further questions on the matter with legal counsel for Ms Wilkinson indicating it would like to cross-examine Seven executive Bruce McWilliam.
The civil case brought forward by Mr Lehrmann was heard in November and December of last year during a month-long trial.
While the television interview Mr Lehrmann is suing over did not name him, he claims being identified and defamed.
The network and the high-profile journalist have also argued they reported the allegation reasonably, professionally, and did so in the public interest.
Mr Lehrmann has always denied raping Ms Higgins in the ministerial office of Senator Linda Reynolds in the early hours of March 23, 2019.
His criminal trial was aborted due to juror misconduct and the charge of sexual intercourse without consent levelled at him later dropped over concerns for Ms Higgins' mental health.
No findings have been made against him.
The trial continues on Friday.
