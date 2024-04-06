'Executive rats': Ex-Matilda lashes FA in fight to save Canberra

Matildas great Lisa De Vanna has lashed Football Australia, labelling officials "executive rats" and questioning why the home World Cup's legacy funding isn't being used to save Canberra United.
Canberra's future in the A-League Women competition is clouded with Capital Football conceding the association will struggle to support the elite club without external investment.
Capital Football officials are working to secure $200,000 in immediate funding to lower a projected deficit for the next ALW season, calling upon the ACT government and outside investors to help fund the team.
An immediate investment would decrease "the overall financial risk" facing Capital Football, with chief executive Samantha Farrow confident the remaining deficit could be made up in other areas.
But after Football Australia trumpeted the injection of millions into a legacy fund following last year's World Cup on home soil, the former Canberra United weapon is wondering why the governing body won't step in to help the capital's woes at the elite level even if the ALW is run by the Australian Professional Leagues.
"Legacy? Where is all the revenue from the Women's WC 2 support the only stand alone women's club in the APL," De Vanna wrote.
"Did all executive rats @FootballAUS use it 4 their bonus? Women's [soccer] isn't about investing in "Matildas branding" but supporting the grassroots n [sic] league which made them."
A stalled Canberra A-League Men bid has caused serious tension within Canberra United, with the Australian Professional Leagues still working to secure a $20 million backer which was set to also take over United after securing a men's licence.
Capital Football has revealed $1.25 million per year was spent on United in the past two seasons, and the struggle to support the elite program could see costs passed on to soccer's 15,000 registered players in Canberra.
ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry expressed concern about United's potential demise last week, prompting an advance on Capital Football's annual $250,000 funding for the team.
"Capital Football will be unable to commit to the next season of Canberra United without significant investment support. We want Canberra United to continue and be successful," a Capital Football statement said.
"Given the need for external investment into the club, Capital Football welcomes the support of the working group, Save Canberra United however is yet to meet with the organisers.
"Capital Football has been working on a range of initiatives including new merchandise, alternate membership options, sponsorship packages and direct investment.
"Capital Football has also engaged with the Australian Sports Foundation, to set up a crowd funding platform, as they are able to offer tax deduction status for any donations made, however, legalities surrounding the return of funds if unsuccessful in raising the required investment has held this up.
"In total, we are seeking up to $500,000 in investment to support season 17. Our unwavering intent here is to procure immediate investment or commercial support to support Canberra United in season 17.
"This is the immediate priority for Capital Football."
