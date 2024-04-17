The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: April 18, 1984

April 18 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra declared itself a nuclear-free zone, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1984. This announcement by the ACT House of Assembly came after nationwide anti-nuclear protests over the weekend, which included a significant 5000-person demonstration in Canberra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.