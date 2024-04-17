Times Past: April 18, 1984

Canberra declared itself a nuclear-free zone, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1984. This announcement by the ACT House of Assembly came after nationwide anti-nuclear protests over the weekend, which included a significant 5000-person demonstration in Canberra.
The Nuclear Activities (Prohibitions) Ordinance 1983 was submitted to the Minister for Territories and Local Government. It underwent drafting by the relevant committees before being introduced to Parliament
Mr Stephen Bartos, the coordinator of the peace committee, had hailed the declaration as a triumph for the peace movement. "The Assembly could not have overlooked the strong message sent by the thousands of Canberrans who had participated in Sunday's march," he had asserted.
An 8500-signature petition advocating for a nuclear-free ACT, which had been presented to the Assembly, had bolstered the committee's advocacy efforts. There was optimism that Canberra's status as a nuclear-free capital would exert significant influence on federal lawmakers.
It was viewed as a pivotal step towards achieving a nuclear-free Australia and a nuclear-free South Pacific. "With three million tourists and politicians passing through Canberra, they all recognized the importance of the ACT's decision," Barry Reid, MHA (Lab), had remarked.
Reid introduced the private Member's Bill, and approximately 12 members of the Canberra Program for Peace Committee celebrated a hard-won victory during a contentious meeting the night before.
He continued: "Victoria had already established itself as a completely nuclear-free zone. With around 70 other regions in Australia moving towards nuclear-free status, and with the ACT joining them, I foresaw other states following suit. This could pave the way for Australia to adopt nationwide measures towards a nuclear-free South Pacific."
Reid's optimism was spot on as nuclear power stations are banned in all regions of Australia. The ban was attributed to deep concern over its health and environmental impacts.
