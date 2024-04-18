The Canberra Times
Times Past: April 19, 1973

April 19 2024 - 12:00am
The ACT Trades and Labour Council (TLC) narrowly rejected a report that opposed the introduction of poker machines in the ACT, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1973.

