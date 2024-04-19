The Canberra Times
Times Past: April 20, 1991

April 20 2024 - 12:00am
Expulsions were the buzz word of the day for the ACT education sector, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1991. The Minister for Education, Gary Humphries, expressed his belief that ACT principals should possess the authority to expel students.

