The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Minister right to stand up and not make vapes new prohibition

By Letters to the Editor
April 16 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It is extremely frustrating that our legislators have learned nothing about the negative impact of prohibition on our society. ("Davidson hits out at vape prohibitionist policy", August 14), and the editorial ("ACT can't be seen as a soft on vaping", April 14). There is so much reliable information available now to tell us this is so.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.