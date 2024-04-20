The Canberra Times
This vampire story lacks some bite

By Cris Kennedy
April 21 2024 - 5:30am
Abigail.

MA15+. 109 minutes.

Three stars.

A hardened gang of career criminals take on far more than anyone could ever plan for when the child they've kidnapped turns out to be the daughter of Dracula in Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's occasionally funny slasher film.

