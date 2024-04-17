The 'extra emotion' behind the Brumbies as they pull on a new Anzac jersey

Harry Vella will never quite understand what they went through.
Those who flew the 'G for George' Avro Lancaster bomber, a 460 Squadron aircraft which formed part of the strategic bombing offensive against Germany during World War II.
But as he wandered around the bomber which now sits inside an Australian War Memorial warehouse, Vella took a moment to appreciate the image printed across the front of the Brumbies' newly-unveiled Anzac jerseys, to be worn against the unbeaten Hurricanes at Canberra Stadium on April 27.
The 460 Squadron flew missions in support of the D-Day landings before its final raid against Berchtesgaden on Anzac Day in 1945.
The squadron is credited with the greatest tonnage of bombs dropped - 24,856 tons - despite suffering 1018 fatal casualties [589 Australian], which marks the highest number of any of the Australian squadrons.
"Hearing a little bit more about the plane and it's actual job in World War II, and really be the front line offence in World War II is really important to us," Vella said.
"I guess if we're relating it to rugby, the bomber that's on our jersey is a little bit like the forward pack. We're laying the foundations and trying to let the back line do their job.
"It's really special to have those soldiers who have laid the platform for our society today, and to get to represent them a little bit. Obviously we'll never get to understand what they've been through, but it's really special."
The Brumbies logo rests on rosemary, Australian Defence Force colours adorn the sleeves, and three poppies - red for those who died or suffered in conflict, white for peace and the casualties of war, and purple for the animal victims of war and human violence - adorn the back of the jersey.
"Any time we get to wear a different jersey, a jersey that means something to a lot of people, it's always exciting," Brumbies No.8 Charlie Cale said. "Especially when you put it on, there's that little bit of extra emotion going into the game. The boys are going to love it."
The Brumbies' clash with the Hurricanes on April 27 is part of a blockbuster triple-header in Canberra, with the GWS Giants hosting the Brisbane Lions on Anzac Day at Manuka Oval before the Canberra Raiders host the Cronulla Sharks on April 28.
The Raiders have also unveiled their Anzac jersey for what has become one of the most stirring weeks on the sporting calendar.
"It's just a huge honour to be able to respect and acknowledge everyone who has lost their lives and given their life to give us the life we have today," Brumbies prop Rhys van Nek said. "It's a massive honour to pay homage to them and the men and women who lose their lives each and every year."
Billy Pollard added: "It's really special. I think it's a really good way to remember and honour the Anzacs. It's really cool, the design, but more important as a whole to show respect to them."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.