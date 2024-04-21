'She's a weapon': The rookie Raider eyeing a return to the top level

Just watch the pink boots.
You'll see Ella Ryan scooping the ball up 25 metres out from her own line and darting through wishful defenders who can't stop her - even if they grab at her ponytail - on her way to the line.
You'll see the Woden Valley Rams five-eighth draw three defenders and put a teammate over on the way to a 40-4 Katrina Fanning Shield win over the Goulburn City Bulldogs at Phillip Oval.
It set the tone for the afternoon's Canberra Raiders Cup clash as the Rams ran in seven first-half tries on the way to a 58-18 thumping of Goulburn.
Needless to say if an NRLW club comes calling, Ryan - who made her debut for the Canberra Raiders last year having starred for the ACT Brumbies and NSW Waratahs in Super W - will be ready.
Few are as well qualified to tell us as much as Tim Cornforth, the former Australian rugby sevens star who has mentored Ryan for the past four years.
"It would be four years ago now, her mum gave me a call just to help her out because she'd been going through some mental health stuff," Cornforth said.
"She'd started high-level footy at a young age of 17 playing for the Brumbies. From there to now, at 21, she's a machine. She's a weapon.
"Sometimes you have to go through shit to get to where you need to be. It's those moments as an athlete when you're not feeling wanted, and you think 'how do I get back on top so people are talking about Ella Ryan?'
"It's on you to do the work. In these last two games she's doing it. She's so much better, she's faster, she's stronger. She came to me and she was 50 kilos, that was four years ago, and now she is 74 kilos. She's ready to go."
The Raiders have shown interest in keeping Ryan on their books - though it may be on a development deal, and those who have seen the playmaker at her best are confident she is capable of shining at the highest level.
"She's just waiting for that moment," Cornforth said.
"Her goal is obviously to play at the highest level, so hopefully that can happen. That's what everyone wants for her and any athlete that's been working their butt off behind closed doors.
"No one gets to see that, but that's what the athlete has to do - train, just in case. You play that one game and someone might just give you a call, and you never know where you might end up."
Which is why Ryan is training every day, inside a Phillip gym or out on a field with a focus on speed, footwork, fending and contact.
"For her it's just about getting games. She hasn't played since 28 to 30 minutes in July last year and hasn't played an 80-minute game since she was at the Tahs this time last year," Cornforth said.
"She's been busting to get on the field, so it's good to see her playing club footy here in Canberra, and just being game-ready and working on her craft as much as she can.
"When you're not playing footy, it's hard for you to push for a spot. At least she's been able to play some footy back here at the Rams."
Gungahlin United mounted a stirring comeback to beat Canberra Olympic 3-2 in the Capital Football National Premier League on Sunday.
Down after a minute of play and two goals behind after 20 minutes, Gungahlin battled back with a late flurry to secure a thrilling win while the Monaro Panthers accounted for Yoogali with a 2-0 victory.
Belconnen United made a statement to their Capital Football NPLW rivals with a 5-2 win over Canberra Croatia on Sunday, while ANU and Tuggeranong United played out a 1-1 draw.
