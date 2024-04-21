The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'She's a weapon': The rookie Raider eyeing a return to the top level

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
April 21 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just watch the pink boots.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.