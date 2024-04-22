Canberra re-signing avoids potential Warriors' poaching raid

The Canberra Raiders have avoided a potential poaching raid from across the ditch with their latest re-signing.
They've locked in both Cheyelle Robins-Reti and Emma Barnes on two-year deals, which will keep them at the NRLW club until at least the end of 2025.
Robins-Reti was a revelation in her first season of rugby league, winning the Raiders rookie of the year in 2023.
The 27-year-old made her New Zealand Kiwi Ferns debut against Tonga in October.
She code hopped from rugby union and will return to Canberra this season after playing for Matatu in the Super Rugby Aupiki this year.
With the New Zealand Warriors returning to the NRLW in 2025, her re-signing on a two-year deal will keep the Warriors' hands off her for at least their return season.
Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick said the two-year deal offered Robins-Reti some security going forward.
"Chey received one of our major awards at the 2023 presentation night, she had a terrific season," he said.
"You put it into context, it was her first year of rugby league and she's another player that I think will come back here better.
"She finished the year playing for the Kiwis and deservedly so.
"I can't wait to get her back and to know we've secured her for a couple more years as well is a good bit of stability for her so now she can just concentrate on her game. I'm excited to get Chey back."
Robins-Reti felt there was plenty of growth in the Green Machine, after they narrowly missed the finals in their maiden campaign.
She scored four tries from her nine NRLW games in her debut season, emerging as one of the most dangerous centres in the competition.
"I'm very excited to get back and get on the grind with the girls," Robins-Reti said.
"Last year I had a lot of fun learning the code and being able to grow with freedom thanks to Bortho.
"After last year I thought we did really well coming into the competition as a new team, despite not making it to the final rounds.
"We slowly built throughout the competition and still have heaps to grow, which is exciting.
"I think the majority of the girls are coming back from last year so I'm really excited to see our full potential be shown, especially against the big teams in the competition."
Barnes was the last signing in Borthwick's inaugural 24-woman squad, but was in the team from round one - and would've played more than her five games if she didn't break her jaw.
Borthwick spotted the Queenslander at last year's national championships with the 19-year-old's performances earning her a crack at the NRLW.
"It's a bit of an ironic one with Emma being the last to be contracted in 2023 and to figure prominently in our team each week and be a big part in how well we went," Borthwick said.
"She still is only a young girl, so to know that we've secured her again is terrific.
"I was pretty excited to get Emma's extension done and I'm glad she's chosen this club to remain at for a few more years."
Barnes scored a try on debut and finished with two for the season.
She jumped at the chance to return to the capital for two more years.
"I knew that if I was given the chance to re-sign I would take it without a doubt. I love this club and this team," Barnes said.
"I'm so grateful for what they did for me last year and I can't wait for the next couple years ahead."
NRL ROUND EIGHT
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
