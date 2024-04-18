'Unfinished business': Raiders re-sign star NRLW duo on long-term deals

The Canberra Raiders have re-signed two more powerhouse players for the upcoming NRLW season.
The club signed contract extensions with props Grace Kemp and Sophie Holyman to keep the pair in Canberra until the end of 2027.
The rugby union converts are both still early in their league careers - with Kemp to play in her second season and Holyman beginning her third, but the forwards have rapidly excelled since making their code switch.
Holyman made a strong State of Origin debut with Queensland last year and Kemp also played representative footy with the Indigenous All Stars in February.
"I'm so excited," Kemp said upon re-signing. "I found my home here as soon as I stepped foot into Raiders HQ. I think having a long-term contract, everything is paying off for not only myself, but my family and everyone that has helped support me to where I am today.
"For me it's a huge accomplishment. I've been in sport from a very young age and I think to finally have a contract that I can say 'I'm staying where I am, I'm sticking around at Raiders'.
"It's just a huge deal, especially for female athletes now that can strive for those contracts. It just gives those younger girls something else to strive for as well."
Holyman said it was a great privilege to continue to grow the women's game in the nation's capital and continue to call Canberra home for three more years.
"Canberra became a lot more to me than just footy. I found a new home and a new family within the Raiders players, staff and community," Holyman said.
"Signing on until 2027 was an easy decision for me and I'm so grateful for the opportunity to continue to grow the NRLW space in the capital.
"Bortho told me that I'd leave Canberra a better player than I came as and I felt like he taught me so much and I did that. I cannot wait to spend the next few years learning from him and continuing to grow my experience."
Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick was confident the two signings will further boost the club's NRLW program after a stellar inaugural season where they only narrowly missed out on finals after a last-round loss to the Titans at home.
"Soph is a pleasure to coach. I feel she had a good season last year. I'm really excited to have her back," Borthwick said. "I know she's got unfinished business, as has the team."
"[And] from where we started with Grace, convincing her to come over to rugby league and signing an extension for 2024, to now extending her long-term - it's terrific," Borthwick added.
"For some of the young girls coming through it's a good clear message that you don't have to leave the area to go and follow your dreams, there's a club here that's in the NRLW now and it's a reality, anything can happen.
"They are both very good learners and I know both of them definitely want to get better as well. To have them secured here and know that they are in our system at this club is terrific."
The club's NRLW signing follows co-captains Zahara Temara and Simaima Taufa re-signing last week.
The Raiders' 2024 campaign begins on July 28 at Campbelltown against the Tigers.
