The big chill is coming - have you got your frost beaters at the ready?

The philodendron which has been enjoying a dappled-shade summer holiday needs to come indoors NOW, as its leaves are beginning to pale in the cold. The potted geranium/pelargoniums must move from the exposed garden table to the warmth of the window sill, where they will not only get reflected sunlight and warmth during the day, but the stone walls of the house will act like a heater for most of the night, hopefully keeping them not just green leafed, but blooming.