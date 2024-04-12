One of the few flowering plants that actually like(!) living indoors

Then breeders discovered the African violet's potential. You can now buy varieties with flowers in deep purple through to various reddish and mauve shades, to pure white. The blooms may be singles, semi double, double, or with an almost infinity of ruffled petals. You can choose round leaves, that are dull green and furry, or silvery, or bright green, deep green; or with creamy white leaf edges and round or oval shapes. A well grown African violet is truly spectacular.

