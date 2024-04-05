Let's get productive when designing Canberra's next suburb

Step 5: Streets become orchards, each lined with the same tree, or alternating varieties for pollination: early plums before the fruit fly breed; late apples like hardy Aussie Democrat or Lady Williams or Sturmer Pippin, that ripen after the fruit fly have given up breeding for winter, with every third tree a Eureka lemon, possibly grown from the seedling of a seedling of a seedling of my lemons here, which have self-selected to be warty ugly roundish fruit, but with few seeds, juicy and hardy as a black snake.