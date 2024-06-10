The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 11, 1984

By Ray Athwal
June 11 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1984, ski enthusiasts used their powers of imagination and positive thinking to participate in the skiing festivities. The runs were covered with green-brown grass instead of white snow skiers had envisioned.

Ray Athwal

