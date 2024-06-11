The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: June 12, 1994

RA
By Ray Athwal
June 12 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On this day in 1994, Jindabyne resident Nancy Leary sat on the remains of St Columbkille's Catholic Parish to reminisce her experiences in the church.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RA

Ray Athwal

Editorial Assistant

More from History

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.