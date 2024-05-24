'It embarrasses me': Shark attack driving Raiders redemption home

It was an "embarrassing" loss and one that's driving Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart to make amends in their first game back at Canberra Stadium since.
Stuart wants to atone for their 40-0 drubbing at the hands of Cronulla four weeks ago - especially as there's an expected 20,000 fans turning up for their top-eight clash against the Sydney Roosters on Saturday.
While their last home performance was a poor one, they come into the Roosters game off the back of a rousing victory at Lang Park for Magic Round.
They came from behind, despite being reduced to just 11 men at one point, to knock off the Bulldogs last weekend.
Stuart said that never-say-die attitude was a weapon the Green Machine could harness going forward.
The Roosters pose the perfect test for a young Canberra side still at the relative beginning of their journey.
They'll also look to honour New Zealand international Joe Tapine, who will play his 200th NRL game.
"You'd have to ask [the players if the Sharks loss is driving them], I know it's driving me," Stuart said.
"It embarrasses me, but you can only do what you can do.
"It's not as though they don't try and you're not going to win every game.
"Those performances ... they're not us and I think we've shown that the last two weeks.
"That performance against Cronulla is gone now, but it still lingers because you don't want those performances."
While Corey Horsburgh will miss the start of Queensland's State of Origin campaign, Stuart said the prop would be back in one to two weeks - potentially putting him in the mix for Origin II.
He's been out with a groin injury since round five.
Stuart also said fellow forward Pasami Saulo was still battling the bulging disc in his back.
Saulo had an injection to help it settle down, but was still experiencing some discomfort.
He hasn't played since the Sharks loss with Stuart hopeful he would return soon as well.
The Raiders will also be without enforcer Josh Papali'i, with the big bopper serving a one-game suspension.
"They're not far away. I know Corey is probably one to two weeks away," Stuart said.
"Pasami is a time thing. He's actually doing a fair bit of physical work, but the needle he had to have in his back is just a time thing now.
"He's doing a lot of running and football content, but just when he's standing around he still feels a fair bit of discomfort.
"It's a time thing and it should settle down soon."
NRL ROUND 12
Saturday: Canberra Raiders v Sydney Roosters at Canberra Stadium, 3pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Emre Guler, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Peter Hola. Reserves: 18. Albert Hopoate, 19. Zac Woolford.
Roosters squad: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Dominic Young, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Sam Walker, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Brandon Smith, 10. Lindsay Collins, 11. Angus Crichton, 12. Victor Radley, 13. Naufahu Whyte. Interchange: 14. Sandon Smith, 15. Egan Butcher, 16. Spencer Leniu, 17. Terrell May. Reserves: 18. Fetalaiga Pauga, 20. Siua Wong.
