Say no to AUKUS and nuclear reactors and yes to disarmament

On April 9 an explosion at the Bargi hydroelectric power station in Camugnano in Italy killed seven workers and seriously injured five more. In Khakassia, Russia, in 2009 there were 75 fatalities due to a catastrophic turbine failure. In 1979 the Machhu Dam in India collapsed, resulting in the deaths of up to 25,000 people. The 1975 Banqiao Dam failure in China killed an estimated 26,000 people directly. More than 100,000 survivors later died of starvation or as a result of epidemics. Millions were left homeless.