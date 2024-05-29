ACT to roll out more EV chargers to plug gaps

Thirty-nine new charging points for electric vehicles have been announced for locations around Canberra.
The ACT government has announced a round of grants for providers to build more chargers in the capital.
The move is part of the government's plan to have 180 public EV chargers in the ACT by 2025.
Emissions Reduction Minister Shane Rattenbury said the chargers will be installed near tourist hotspots, shopping centres and high-density residential areas.
"Providing more fast (DC) chargers will plug gaps in our existing charger network and ensure ... people will have the option to charge quickly when needed but have the option to use an AC charger for longer visits like work, school, or sport," Mr Rattenbury said.
"Transport currently makes up over 60 per cent of ACT emissions, with private vehicle use accounting for most transport emissions. Installing more public chargers is just one of the ways we are supporting the electrification of our city's transport system."
Mr Rattenbury said areas with high density housing will be prioritised, as residents have "extra barriers" to installing home chargers,
The new round of grants have gone to providers ActewAGL, BP, ENGIE and Evie, who will receive a total of $626,275.
Rachael Turner from ActewAGL Retail said they welcome the support.
"We're excited to be building additional EV charging hubs for the increasing number of Canberrans choosing to go electric," she said.
READ MORE:
Earlier EV grants have already delivered 39 new public EV chargers (with 65 charging bays) across the ACT. The government said a further 21 chargers are set to be delivered by the end of 2024.
There are currently 156 public EV charging stations operating in the ACT.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.