The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

YWCA backs proposal to criminalise coercive control

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
May 31 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

YWCA Canberra has backed proposed laws to criminalise coercive control in the ACT, saying education campaigns should not negate legislative change.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.