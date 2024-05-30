YWCA backs proposal to criminalise coercive control

YWCA Canberra has backed proposed laws to criminalise coercive control in the ACT, saying education campaigns should not negate legislative change.
The territory's opposition released an exposure draft of its proposed legislation to criminalise coercive control. Under the legislation a person could face up to seven years in jail if they are found guilty.
The ACT government is not pursuing legislative change at this stage, instead they are focusing on community education and training for support agencies.
This is due to advice from those in the sector, including the Domestic Violence Crisis Service ACT, who want cultural change to come before law changes.
But women's advocacy organisation, YWCA, say both things can be achieved at the same time.
"YWCA Canberra has consistently supported broad community education programs relating to a number of violence reform areas including positive consent," YWCA Canberra chief executive Frances Crimmins said.
"We support education campaigns in principle, but they should not negate the need for legislative reform. There is simply no reason why two things, education and legislation, cannot happen at once."
Ms Crimmins said the amendment bill from the Canberra Liberals mirrored legislation already in place in other states. Coercive control has already been criminalised in NSW and Queensland.
"Coercive control is intrinsic to domestic and family violence," she said.
Coercive control is a pattern of controlling behaviours within a relationship. A person may repeatedly hurt, scare or isolate another in order to control them.
The Canberra Liberals' legislation would make it an offence for someone to engage in "abusive conduct" against their partner or former partner which is intended to coerce or control.
The bill outlines what constitutes coercive control, including physical violence, coercion to engage in a sexual activity, conduct that shames, degrades or humiliates the person, and economic abuse.
Under the bill, the crime of coercive control would come into effect 12 months after passing the Assembly and during this time there would be an education campaign on coercive control.
Coercive control is covered as an offence in the ACT if a person receives a family violence order. If a person breaches that order it is a criminal offence.
