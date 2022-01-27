sport, capitals, uc capitals, canberra capitals, sydney flames, shane heal, paul goriss, wnbl

They were branded cheaters in a scandal that hit the WNBL and made national headlines. Now the Canberra Capitals are prepared for tensions to run high when they collide with the Sydney Flames at the National Convention Centre on Friday night. But Sydney coach Shane Heal says his side has moved past the anger, adamant his sole focus is on beating a veteran team "we're trying to build to in the future" amid a Flames rebuild. The clash marks the first time the two sides have met since round one. In the weeks that followed, Capitals coach Paul Goriss was banned for a month and referee Simon Cosier rubbed out for the season for an integrity breach. Cosier had supplied Goriss with seven clips of a Flames pre-season scrimmage which was initially intended for referee education purposes. The heavy suspensions were seen as an over-reaction in some quarters. The Capitals would win that round one game by three points despite trailing for the majority and struggling to contain Sydney's press. MORE SPORT But Heal had said Canberra had managed to "cheat" their way to an "unfair advantage". He demanded the competition points be stripped from the Capitals and awarded to the Flames. An independent panel said the Capitals had gained no advantage and deemed the sanctions appropriate. Basketball Australia lodged an appeal, vowing to deliver a final outcome on January 24. The wait continues, with both sides now keen to focus on what lies ahead. "That was six weeks ago, so much water to go under the bridge since then. That was all out of our hands. We left it with the WNBL and powers that be," Heal said. "Once it came out, I had an opinion and that was it. We're just trying to win basketball games. We've got a young team and we're playing against a team that has won multiple championships over the last few years. They're a veteran team and that's what we're trying to build to in the future. "This is year one of a rebuild for us. We've got so many new players who are young, and we just want to play basketball. "We want to try to get some rhythm. We had a good win against Bendigo and [Friday] night is going to be way tougher against the experience and talent Canberra has got. "We just want to play games, we've got five games in 10 days. As a basketballer, and as a coach, you just want to play." Capitals veteran Kelly Wilson expects an extra layer of tension on the court when the two sides meet for the first time since round one. "We, first and foremost, are really motivated to get out there and get the win," Wilson said. "We know how important it is to get these games early and also the head to head on Sydney considering we're assuming we're going to play three games against them. We're always competitive, and that adds a little bit more motivation for us to get that win." The clash marks Goriss' second at the helm since serving his suspension, with the playing group rapt to have the highly-respected mentor taking the reins again for his first full week in charge. "Awesome. I think he's just excited to be back around the group. We're just so happy to have him back," Wilson said. "It's been great obviously to have that first win with him back and to get a full week of training with him back on board, it puts everyone at ease. Kennedy [Kereama] did a great job whilst he was taking his place but we're all so happy to have him back."

