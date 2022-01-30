coronavirus, health, COVID-19

The ACT has recorded no deaths and 584 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday. There are 62 people in hospital with COVID-19, three are in intensive care, and one person under ventilation. The number of people in hospital is down just one the day before. ACT Health reported on Friday a man in his 80s died with COVID-19. This brought the number of fatalities from the virus to 26. There were 377 positive PCR test results and 207 positive rapid antigen test results in the latest 24-hour snapshot. This is the 11th day in a row that new case numbers have remained under 1000 in the ACT. There were 620 new cases reported on Saturday and 734 on Friday. Vaccination rates in the ACT are not updated daily on weekends and currently stand at 44.9 per cent of adults having received a booster or third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday's update. The ACT was falling behind government forecasts for booster shot take-up, prompting a plea from the acting ACT Health Minister Chris Steel for greater take-up. Among children aged 5-11, 63.3 per cent have received their first dose as ACT schools resume for 2022 this week. MORE COVID-19 NEWS: A picture of the new national death toll is emerging following the record 98 deaths linked to COVID revealed on Friday. There were 72 additional COVID deaths revealed on Saturday. Most states continue to have a Reff, also known as a replication rate, below 1, indicating that the worse of this wave is behind them. In NSW, the state recorded its new deadliest day with 52 lives lost for the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, a rise of three from the previous record of 49 the day earlier. There are currently 2663 people in NSW hospitals with the virus, down 30 from the previous day, and 182 people in ICU. A combined 13,524 new cases of the coronavirus were recorded in NSW from PCR and raid antigen tests, which has remained steady for the past three days. Former World Health Organisation epidemiologist Professor Adrian Esterman calculated the NSW Reff is now 0.83. In Victoria, the daily death count is on the decline, with 20 lives lost for the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, down from 31 recorded deaths the previous day. The state also saw a reduction in the number in hospital with the virus, 889 people down from 953 people the previous day. Victorian ICUs had 111 patients with COVID. There were 10,589 new daily cases in Victoria, down from 12,250 the previous day. Victoria's Reff is up to 0.84. In Tasmania, the state has had another death in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday. In Tasmanian hospitals, there are 20 people with the virus, with 1 in ICU. The state has 594 cases with a Reff up slightly to 0.89.

