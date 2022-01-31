coronavirus, COVID-19, national, Greg Hunt, Department of Health, Schools, Omicron

Virus numbers are set to surge with the return to school likely to show a rise in transmission over the coming weeks. The Department of Health is bracing for a surge in the number of coronavirus infections over the coming weeks, following the implementation of rapid testing at schools which will likely push COVID-19 numbers up. Infections within the education system coincide with federal Health Minister Greg Hunt flagging around 40 per cent of the eligible child population had already received a vaccine. Mr Hunt said the department is expected a rise in the number of asymptomatic cases and would likely show the prevalence of the transmission within the community. He noted the nation's health system could cope with a rise in case loads in the coming weeks, but urged Australians to come forward for their vaccine booster shot. From Monday, all Australians will be eligible for a booster shot following eligibility changes which has brought the time frame between second and third jabs to just three months. "It may rise off the back of that asymptomatic testing program," Mr Hunt said. READ MORE COVID-19 NEWS: "They are well prepared and on that front we have seen a significant increase in supplies of rapid antigen tests, through Commonwealth system, the state system and through the (private) market." Deputy chief health officer Michael Kidd reiterated the department was anticipating a surge in case. "With schools returning and many children doing regular rapid action tests, we do expect that we will see a rise in the number of reported cases of COVID 19," he said. "The more testing we do, we can expect to pick up more cases of infection in people with no symptoms or very mild symptoms." Mr Hunt confirmed over 93 per cent of Australians over the age of 16 had received the second dose of the vaccine. He also said hospitalisation rates and the number of people requiring intensive care and ventilators had dropped. The Commonwealth and the Department of Health have also been briefed on the rising number of Omicron sub variant infections occurring in the northern hemisphere, known as BA.2. Early indications coming out of the UK and Europe is showing a higher level of infection rate than the original variant. Professor Kidd said it is too early to tell if it will become a new class of variant. "We don't know if this sub-variant has any significantly different characteristics though in causing severity of disease compared to the original Omicron merit," he said. "We are not seeing more severe disease associated with this sub variant." "The World Health Organization may determine that it becomes a variant of its own, but it is too early to speculate."

