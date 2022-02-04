coronavirus, anti-vaccine mandate, anti-vaxxers, nca, act police, afp, canberra protest

ACT police and anti-vaccine mandate protesters remain at an impasse four days after the illegal campsite was set up on the lawns behind the National Library. While tensions between the two groups remained throughout Thursday, no major incidents transpired following the eruption of violent scenes on Wednesday afternoon. Leaders of the movement have said they are anticipating larger numbers of police to move in but have plans to "hold the line" and remain at the site until at least next week. A police presence to the camp's entry was maintained for most of Thursday with officers forming a line to prevent additional vehicles from entering into the site. Interstate vehicles arrived in the afternoon but were unable to join through the gates as police barricaded the entry while camp leaders sang songs and played drums behind them. Shortly before 5pm, the line of police moved away and vehicles joining the rally began slowly filtering in. The National Capital Authority, who is responsible for the management of the land, said it "urgently" needed the area vacated to begin preparations for a big event season. Permits for organisers hoping to host events in the coming days and weeks commenced from Wednesday but the anti-mandate campers have maintained they are not moving. The capital authority said it would continue to work with the police to remove the campers. "The NCA will continue to liaise with the Australian Federal Police and ACT Policing to ensure public safety and protection of all assets on national land," a spokesperson said. "This includes taking necessary action to enforce the laws under which camping, or erection of structures, or occupation, or the depositing of things on National Land, is an offence." Police on Wednesday gave directions to those at the campsite to leave, later entering the campsite to record the registration details of vehicles illegally parked there. Scenes turned ugly after a woman obstructed the pathway of a police officer and appeared to be lightly shoved aside. The woman retaliated by shoving the officer's shoulder and a number of nearby police officers responded by moving in to arrest her, resulting in a escalating series of events. Encircled police used capsicum spray to disperse the crowd and arrested three people, including the woman involved in the alleged altercation with the officer. READ MORE: Two ACT police officers have since been counselled after footage emerged of them appearing to celebrate the use of capsicum spray against anti-vaccine mandate protesters during the tense confrontation. The campsite has since amassed around a hundred vehicles and trucks and pitched a number of tents along the Patrick White Lawns between Parkes Place West and Flynn Drive. The Canberra Times understands the group - part of an international Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccination movement - are planning on staying in the nation's capital until at least February 8, when Parliament returns for its first sitting week of the year. The group is a loosely structured coalition of the anti-vaccination movement, religious groups and other fringe and conspiracy-driven ideological groups. In footage seen by The Canberra Times on Thursday, a "spiritual" man attempted to organise a march walking around Old Parliament House seven times on Saturday morning to rid it of "satanical" forces in reference to a biblical story. He was abruptly shut down by others within the camp who cut the power to the PA system he was speaking to the crowd on. More protesters are expected to travel to Canberra from around Australia over the weekend for a planned event on Saturday. Police have encouraged workers and visitors to avoid the Parliamentary Triangle with protest activity and disruptions expected to continue into next week. "Where Parliamentary Triangle workers have the ability to do so, and in consultation with their employer, alternate work locations could be considered," a spokesperson said. "Walkers, joggers and cyclists should assess their need to move through the area."

