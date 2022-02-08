news, latest-news,

A Canberran who went viral after confronting anti-vaccination protesters has called them "smug" and not open to having "any rational conversation". When approached by a demonstrator near Canberra Airport on Sunday afternoon, the man did not hold back. "Go back to where you came from you piece of s----," he said, among other choice phrases. Online, people called for unnamed man to be appointed a Member of the Order of Australia and to be made Canberra's Australian of the Year. On Tuesday, he told Mix 106.3, the protesters were ignoring the science behind vaccines. "They were holding up traffic [but] that wasn't the main cause of my irritation. I just think they're completely in disregard of the science behind the vaccine, the strife this virus is causing, of the mortality rate," he said. "It was just a smug guy trying to interview me, and in no way was he open to any rational conversation. It just got up my nose." MORE COVID-19 NEWS: The Canberran - referred to as Ken Behren by the radio hosts, to hide his identity - said the attention since the video went viral was a bit overwhelming. "I'm a bit overwhelmed, this is a bit unexpected," he said. "This has all blown up a bit ... common people like me just aren't used to media attention. "But when it's all said and done, I just hope it's got the message across that these [are] losers these guys, and I'm glad most of Canberra seems to be thinking that way." "Ken Behrens" said he wasn't considering a political career. "I'm getting a bit old for a political career," he laughed. "No I haven't thought about it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/fa1d2e23-6cc8-42bd-9ff8-de1a02ea911b.JPG/r135_0_1137_566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg