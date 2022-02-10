news, crime,

ACT Policing is seeking witnesses after an aggravated robbery where a taxi was stolen at knifepoint. Police allege that at about 6am on Saturday, January 30 two teen boys stopped and stole a taxi at knifepoint while on Ashley Drive in Gowrie. The taxi was recovered a short time later in Banks and following a search by police, the two 16-year-olds were located and charged with aggravated robbery. Police believe the teens approached a number of vehicles in the Wanniassa, Monash and Gowrie areas prior to the incident and are seeking witnesses and dash-cam footage relating to these activities. READ ALSO: Anyone with information that can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7024458.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/1e846130-4dd7-4c29-8d33-cd10bc141e93.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg