In a "devastating" turn of events for local producers, the Capital Regional Farmers Market has been cancelled on Saturday due to safety concerns as protest activity heats up. Authorities are also preparing in case protesters converge on the AIS Arena on Saturday to disrupt "Superhero Day" and target children lining up for their first jab. Police are warning Canberrans that anti-vaccine mandate protest activity is expected to continue over Friday and Saturday. Unfortunately, the much anticipated farmers market has become one of many Canberra businesses impacted by the group. "Due to the existing safety concerns onsite and logistics for customers attending the market the decision was made to cancel the market," organisers posted on Facebook. "It is a devastating result for our farmers and producers following on from the last two years." ACT Policing said small short disruptions are occurring - often with protestors travelling in convoy from one location to the next. Disruptions to roads, paths, open spaces and public and private offices across the ACT may occur. Authorities are preparing for the territory's mass vaccination hub at the AIS to be one of those locations. Despite a video that surfaced on social media on Thursday night targeting the campaign, Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the AIS will remain a "safe place for vaccinations to take place". In an effort to increase child vaccination rates, Canberra Health Services called on kids aged between five and 11 to dress up as their favourite superheroes and come down to the AIS Arena on Saturday. The Chief Minister said authorities were aware of the threat, and access points into the vaccination hub would be "well protected". "Parents should feel confident that they're coming to superhero Saturday with their kids to get vaccinated and that will be managed safely," he said. "Certainly people are not going to be standing over you whilst you're waiting in line. So I think it will be a safe place for vaccinations to take place". At a press conference on Friday, Commander Linda Champion said they did not expect the situation to be unlawful but ACT Policing would have "appropriate security measures in place". "We don't want to be too present in the face of children, but we'll certainly be there behind the scenes if we need to," the commander said. "We will have a look at the situation at the time and then we'll flex our resources as we require to for the day." Roads near Parliament House may be subject to traffic control measures and people are urged to obey the directions of traffic controllers. Protesters were at the courts precinct in the morning, and some moved to the city police station about noon. Two protesters who have previously faced court were expected to appear again on Friday. This comes after protesters marched through the capital's city centre on Thursday afternoon and follows news that the Exhibition Park campers will be kicked out by police on Sunday, as the showgrounds prepare for the Canberra Show. Meanwhile, the ACT Health Minister has urged anti-vaccine protesters, who descended on Canberra from around Australia more than a week ago, to listen to science and legitimate experts. "The coronavirus is real, the public health measures that we've taken to respond to it are important and the vaccines are safe and effective," Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith told ABC Canberra on Friday. She said protest was vital for Australia's democracy, "but when it comes to getting in the face of Canberrans, hassling them, abusing people, that is not OK". "You have a right to peaceful protest, you have a right to make your views known, particularly to politicians who are making the decisions, but going around and hassling people who work in retail they're just doing their job ... and meeting their legal obligation." READ MORE: Organised protest activity is expected to continue on Saturday morning and is set to impact traffic along Commonwealth Avenue. ACT Policing advised motorists to avoid this area if possible as delays and road closures are expected. According to the Convoy to Canberra's new website a "major event" is planned for Saturday. The group plans to meet at Commonwealth Park at 8am before marching to Parliament House at 9am. The website states the protesters will hold a sit-in from 11am. Parliament House is closed to the public and parliament is not sitting that day, and it is unclear whether the group will remain on the lawns. INXS founding member and drummer, turned anti-child-vaccination "activist", Jon Farriss is scheduled to speak at the rally. On Thursday a few hundred protesters walked from Glebe Park up Bunda Street, going through city walk, past King O'Malleys and back to Glebe Park. Convoy to Canberra protesters have continued to call for more demonstrators to join them at EPIC, where they are legally camping. The Lifeline bookfair organisers decided to close on Saturday after influx of campers at EPIC compromised the site's safety. While ACT Policing recognises the rights of people to peacefully protest, when illegal actions take place the people responsible will be dealt with in accordance with the law. READ ALSO: Despite Tuesday's rally attracting a smaller crowd than predicted, Convoy to Canberra protesters have continued to call for more demonstrators to join them at EPIC, where they are legally camping for the time being. They are expecting the protest camp at EPIC to grow ahead of a staged demonstration at Parliament House on Saturday. The ACT government has so far allowed the campers to stay on with some paying fees and food donations being provided from sympathisers outside. With just 14 days until the Royal Canberra Show, the good will shown to the out-of-towners will soon wane. The ACT government has a contract with show organisers to allow them to set up for the February 25-27 show a week before its kickoff. Police are on standby to assist with moving protesters on should it be required, although those involved have told The Canberra Times they are hoping it won't come to that.

