coronavirus,

A federal politician has been recorded as one of the new cases of COVID-19 reported in the bush capital. Agriculture Minister David Littleproud confirmed he had contracted the virus in the ACT after feeling unwell on Sunday. The ACT on Sunday recorded 458 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 2530. "This morning I woke up feeling unwell and immediately had a PCR test which has come back positive for COVID," Mr Littleproud said on Twitter. "I have had vaccinations and a booster and will now comply with ACT health orders." Mr Littleproud, who is the deputy leader of the Nationals Party, is the latest politician to be struck out from attending Parliament due to the virus. Social Services Minister Linda Reynolds confirmed last week confirmed she had contracted the virus, while Labor MP Tanya Plibersek was stopped from coming to Canberra following one of her children testing positive. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has reached 98.6 per cent, with 58.9 per cent of those aged 16 and over having received a booster. ACT Health has reported 75.1 per cent of residents aged five to 11 have now received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. There were 50 people in Canberra hospitals with coronavirus in the last reporting period, including four in intensive care and two requiring ventilation. READ MORE: There has been a total of 31 deaths in the ACT from coronavirus. It comes as up to 10,000 people marched across the capital on Saturday, to demonstrate against vaccine mandates. NSW has reported a total of 6686 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 and 22 virus-related deaths. Health authorities say 1614 people are in hospital with the virus, 93 of whom are in intensive care, after the number of hospitalisations fell below 2000 on Wednesday for the first time since January. Victoria on Sunday reported 18 COVID-19 deaths and 7,223 infections. Of the new cases revealed, 4859 were detected through rapid antigen tests and 2364 via PCR lab testing. Health authorities say the state is now managing a touch under 55,000 active cases in total. There are 465 people in Victorian hospitals, 22 fewer than the day before. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/pMXRnDj3SUU44AkPpn97sC/22718f32-51c8-4cbe-9af2-3c873b6567e5.jpeg/r12_365_4971_3167_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg