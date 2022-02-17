news, latest-news, John Barilaro, Jerrabomberra, Canberra property, regional NSW property, auction results

A four-bedroom house in Jerrabomberra, formerly owned by the Barilaro family, sold at auction this week for one of the highest prices the Queanbeyan region has seen. The new owner paid $2.56 million to secure the home at an in-person auction on Wednesday night. The home was owned by ex-NSW deputy premier John Barilaro and his now-separated wife Deanna until December, when the property was believed to have been transferred into Deanna's name. It marks the second highest residential sale price for the suburb, coming in just under the record of $2.7 million set by a 5453-square-metre property in 2020. The median sales price of houses in Jerrabomberra, located about 20 kilometres south-east of Canberra, is currently $970,000. Listed for sale in late January, Barilaro's former house included large living and dining spaces, a home theatre, cellar, private gym, three-car garage and an in-ground swimming pool. Among the high-end features were floor-to-ceiling stone walls, granite benchtops and under-floor heating. The quarter-acre block previously changed hands in 2003 for $207,000, records show. The property listing comes just months after Queanbeyan-born Barilaro quit state politics and resigned from his role as NSW deputy premier. Barilaro offloaded his two-bedroom Sydney apartment in Rushcutters Bay for $1.52 million in October 2021. MORE PROPERTY NEWS: Meanwhile a sprawling seven-bedroom estate in country NSW, located an hour's drive from Goulburn, remains listed in Barilaro's name. Nationals candidate Nichole Overall appears to have retained seat of Monaro vacated by John Barilaro in the NSW byelections last weekend. Her win is expected to be verified on February 24 once all votes are counted.

