sport, brumbies, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, super rugby, super rugby pacific, fijian drua, dan mckellar, tom wright

Dan McKellar's ultimate balancing act is underway with the ACT Brumbies mentor prepared to back a rotation of his trio of Test hookers. McKellar is likely to make few changes for the Brumbies' clash with Super Rugby Pacific newcomers Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium on Saturday. But a new face could fill the No. 2 jersey as McKellar weighs up rotating Test-capped trio Folau Fainga'a, Lachlan Lonergan and Connal McInerney, with rising star Billy Pollard also entering the frame. Fainga'a started in round one with Lonergan surging off the bench to score the match-winning try, while McInerney and Pollard watched from afar. McKellar could also bring another flanker onto the bench after Rory Scott got through a mountain of work in the season opener with Jahrome Brown on the sideline. MORE RUGBY UNION "Something we want to do better this year is rotate the squad when we can," McKellar said. "Players have got to earn opportunity through consistent training performance and then take your opportunity game day. But we'll look at making a couple of changes to keep guys fresh and give others an opportunity, that's a reality. "The way we train, and as long as we expose everyone at training, there shouldn't be an issue. Some coaches in the past have made 10 changes thinking they'll rotate their squad. I don't think that's smart, because you want to build combinations and game time together. "But we also need to trust we've got a squad of 35 or more players who if they earn their opportunities through training or Runners, we need to back them." Tom Wright is poised to hold onto his place on the right wing after a sensational start to the season against the Western Force, in which he scored the Brumbies' first try and laid on the match-winner. The 24-year-old says there is an air of excitement at club headquarters this week as they prepare to take on the competition's new kids on the block. "They're going to bring their own set of challenges. For me, out on the edges, when you're coming up against a skilful Fijian winger, it's always going to bring its own set of risk and reward," Wright said. "We know they're always going to play with that high level of skill, they push that offload, and it's extremely hard to defend. "It's exciting. Everyone in the change rooms is really pumped to have them on board. If we can get a home game for them over there, that would be just reward for the sacrifice they've made at this point in time to come over and set up camp over here. Fingers crossed we can make that happen for them too." For every challenge the Drua will bring, Wright poses his own to the Fijian defence. Round one offered a glimpse of what he is capable of, with a breath taking leap to keep the ball alive in the first half another one to add to the highlight reel. "The best players perform consistently well week after week. There's no rocks or diamonds, and that's all off the back of preparation. That's something he's always done well since the first day he arrived," McKellar said. "He's a really good professional, does his homework and understands what he needs to work on. He knows his opponent inside out. If you asked him, he'd be wanting to be at that level every week. "Sometimes you don't see that much opportunity, but one thing we want all of our wingers to do is to go looking for it rather than waiting for it." SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND TWO Saturday: ACT Brumbies v Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium, 2.35pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/36vwtM5n3dmMVgNPycRBEHz/3960672c-daeb-459a-92d1-a963b1a78dce.jpg/r12_164_4895_2923_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg