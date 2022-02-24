news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, manly sea eagles, nrl trial, ricky stuart, xavier savage, raiders fullback

You can lock Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad in seven days' isolation, but you can't keep him out of the race for the Canberra Raiders' No.1 jersey. Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has named young gun Xavier Savage at fullback for their second-and-final pre-season trial - against Manly at Gosford on Friday night - with a positive rapid antigen test on Monday ruling Nicoll-Klokstad out of the trip to the Central Coast. England international Josh Hodgson has been given first crack at locking down the starting hooker role, with Tom Starling set to come off the bench. Stuart said performance would determine who gets the nod for round one against the Cronulla Sharks - something that will apply for a number of positions. Savage produced an eye-catching display at fullback in the Raiders' first trial, but Stuart said Nicoll-Klokstad was still in the mix for the No.1 jersey come round one. His fitness and work ethic make him perfectly suited to surviving a week in quarantine. "Yeah, absolutely. He's down with COVID so disappointing for Charnze, but he's definitely still a strong option for game one," Stuart told The Canberra Times. "It's just part of the disruptions we're going to get all season." MORE RAIDERS NEWS Stuart named a squad of 25 on Thursday and he'll give about 50-60 minutes to the first 17, with the rest of them to get game time after that. Hodgson will start at dummy half as he prepares for his final season with the Green Machine before joining Parramatta next year. Both he and Starling will battle it out for the starting spot throughout the season, with Starling seen as the long-term option. "It comes down to performance now. All the players know that these trials are important to play well, but very important to get some time in and get the feel of the intensity and collision," Stuart said. While Stuart has opted for Matt Timoko and Semi Valemei in the centres, co-captain Jarrod Croker was part of an extended bench - and definitely in the mix to face the Sharks. Croker impressed in his return from potentially career-saving stem-cell surgery on his knee, but Stuart wanted to test the young guns against a strong Manly outfit. Sebastian Kris and Nick Cotric will start on the wings, while Elliott Whitehead will play lock. Corey Harawira-Naera was set to play in the second row, but illness could see new Raider Adam Elliott come in to join Hudson Young as the edge forwards. Josh Papalii, Joe Tapine, Ryan Sutton and Corey Horsburgh will form the front-row rotation. As revealed by The Canberra Times, Raiders fans will get their first look at new halves pairing Jamal Fogarty and Jack Wighton starting together and it comes against a strong Manly side that contains Tom and Jake Trbojevic, as well as halves Daly Cherry-Evans and Kieran Foran. "He was crook [Thursday] Corey. He couldn't train so I'll get a check on him [Friday] in regards to if he's starting or Adam Elliott is starting - one of the two," Stuart said. NRL PRE-SEASON TRIAL Friday: Canberra Raiders v Manly Sea Eagles at Central Coast Stadium, 6pm. Raiders squad: 1. Xavier Savage, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Semi Valemei, 21. Sebastian Kris, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Josh Hodgson, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 13. Corey Harawira-Naera, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c). Interchange: 5. Albert Hopoate, 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ryan Sutton, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Corey Horsburgh, 18. Brad Schneider, 19. Michael Asomua, 20. Adam Elliott, 22. Jarrod Croker (c), 23. James Schiller, 24. Brad Morkos, 25. Harry Rushton. Sea Eagles squad: 1. Tom Trbojevic, 2. Jason Saab, 3. Brad Parker, 4. Tolu Koula, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (c), 8. Sean Keppie, 9. Lachlan Croker, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Haumole Olakau'atu, 12. Ethan Bullemor, 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Dylan Walker, 15. Karl Lawton, 16. Taniela Paseka, 17. Toff Sipley, 18. James Roumanos, 19. Kurt De Luis, 20. Eiden Ackland, 21. Christian Tuipulotu, 23. Kaeo Weekes, 24. Ben Trbojevic, 25. Jorge Taufua. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/reqbnGrLXyZFax2TwSi3Na/647c83ab-e5a1-44de-aea3-e0be565a0c40.jpg/r3_122_4998_2944_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg