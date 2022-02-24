sport, brumbies, billy pollard, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, super rugby, super rugby pacific, fijian drua

Billy Pollard could have been forgiven for thinking his time would never come. He was already a relative newcomer to the hooker role when he landed at ACT Brumbies headquarters. Their starter was Folau Fainga'a, the Wallabies' No. 2. Pollard got a taste when he snuck in a game off the bench in the club's final game last year, but the task soon became so much tougher. Lachlan Lonergan became a Wallaby. Connal McInerney earned his first Test cap too. Suddenly Pollard was stuck behind three Wallabies at the same Super Rugby Pacific club. He was fourth in line but not once did he complain, let alone think about throwing in the towel. MORE RUGBY UNION He knew if he buckled down, another chance would come. Now the rising hooker gets his opportunity off the bench behind Lonergan when the Brumbies face the Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium on Saturday. "It's tough, obviously with three Wallabies," Pollard said. "It makes it so much easier in that they're so helpful and they go out of their way to help me, whether it's with scrums, lineouts or just around the field. They will literally go out of their way, which is very different to a lot of other clubs I think. "It's always really special [to get an opportunity], especially with the competition I have in the position with Lau, Con and Nossy [Lonergan]. They're obviously three Wallabies. "[Coach Dan McKellar] this year is really trying to get a nice rotation going. Folau obviously has played a lot of footy lately and the other boys were on tour so it's nice for them to get a bit of a rest. Hopefully I can make the most of my opportunity. "I'm certainly really lucky, they're just so helpful and so experienced. You've got Folau, who has played so much Test footy now, and Nossy is really up and coming and is going to be a Wallaby for a while, same with Con. I'm very lucky to be in this position." Drua players have joked their about to play against the Wallabies' B team. Glance through the Brumbies' line-up and you can see why. Sixteen of the 23 players in their matchday squad have Test caps to their name. Then there's an emerging prospect like Pollard, a highly-regarded youngster McKellar believes is more than capable of making an impact at Super Rugby level after an outstanding pre-season at Brumbies headquarters. But for all their experience, the Brumbies still don't quite know what to expect when they face the Drua this weekend given their sample size is limited to a trial match and a season opener in torrential rain. "They'll be very sporadic. We're trying to expect the unexpected," Pollard said. "They like their offloads, their sneaky picks or their little kicks. They'll just do whatever they feel like, which is a real strength of theirs. Hopefully we can minimise the effect. "They're obviously going to be much better this week. There's only so much we can go off but I'm sure they will be very good this week. "We're trying to focus on what we can control this week. It's really tough knowing what they're going to do because [they've played] minimal games, but also just how sporadic they are. They can do whatever they want off the cuff. It's going to be very tough. "If we're not all on the same page, it'll be a pretty tough day." SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND TWO Saturday: ACT Brumbies v Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium, 2.35pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan. Brumbies squad: 1. James Slipper, 2. Lachlan Lonergan, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Nick Frost, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Ryan Lonergan, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Tom Ross, 19. Ed Kennedy, 20. Jahrome Brown, 21. Nic White, 22. Chris Feauai-Sautia, 23. Jesse Mogg. Drua squad: 1. Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, 2. Tevita Ikanivere, 3. Samuela Tawake, 4. Isoa Nasilasila, 5. Ratu Rotuisolia, 6. Vilive Miramira, 7. Kitione Salawa, 8. Nemani Nagusa (c), 9. Simione Kuruvoli, 10. Caleb Muntz, 11. Vinaya Habosi, 12. Kalaveti Ravouvou, 13. Apisalome Vota, 14. Onisi Ratave, 15. Baden Kerr. Reserves: 16. Mesulame Dolokoto, 17. Timoci Sauvoli, 18. Manasa Saulo, 19. Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, 20. Meli Derenalagi, 21. Joseva Tamani, 22. Peni Matawalu, 23. Napolioni Bolaca

