Charlie Camus is just 15 years old but he's already attracted the attention of Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt and is following an eerily similar path to the former world number one. Canberra ace Camus was selected as "orange boy" for Australia's upcoming qualifier against Hungary starting Friday, to help the team of Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Luke Saville and John Peers prepare for the tie as a hitting partner. Hewitt too was given the same honour back in 1997 when he was 16 years old. Now 41, the Davis Cup captain has chosen Camus for the role, fresh off the teenager's wildcard appearance in the Junior Australian Open where he was the youngest in the field. "I was just really happy and privileged that Lleyton thought of me and thought I deserved it and earned it," Camus said. "I couldn't wait for the week to come along." Hewitt went on to become Australia's longest-serving and most successful Aussie Davis Cup player in an illustrious career that included winning two grand slams (US Open and Wimbledon). "He's a great young kid," de Minaur said of Camus. "He's a very talented lefty, he's got a good game. "He's seen the intensity and physicality it takes to be where we are, so I'm sure he'll look at that and realise that's the level to bring every single day. "You try to leave your mark on them a little bit and let them know your experiences, let them ask questions and try to be a sponge and soak up as much information as they can." Camus' professional career is in its infancy as he begins the juggle between junior and some pro events this year, but the Year 10 Telopea Public School student is relishing the opportunity to learn from the best while in the Davis Cup camp. "It's going to be really valuable training with all these guys. You rarely get to train day in and day out with these high calibre players," he said. "I'm just hoping to learn and soak everything up and learn how to be a professional from these guys this week. They've all been really welcoming and super nice. "I've never actually trained with any of the boys in this team. But I've hit with other Aussies like Nick [Kyrgios] because he's from Canberra, and Jordan Thompson once or twice." As well as Hewitt taking him under his wing, Camus has also enjoyed the tutelage of Australian tennis legend Tony Roche. "[Lleyton] and Tony have given me some technical tips and been a big help - just about my slice-backhand and volleys," Camus said. MORE SPORT The Australians take on Hungary at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney on Friday and Saturday with the winning team advancing to the finals in September. Camus is gearing up for the junior Davis Cup qualifying next month and has his sights firmly set on making the Australian team proper "as soon as possible". "I would love to play junior Davis Cup this year and then Davis Cup in the future for my country as well. It'd be an absolute honour and it's one of my goals," Camus said. "It's the biggest honour in sport and tennis especially." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

