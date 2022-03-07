news, federal-election-2022,

Election conspiracy theories spreading on social media will be publicly debunked on a new misinformation register launched on the eve of the federal campaign. The Australian Electoral Commission will use the register to counter pieces of misinformation which have gained traction online, such as false claims that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to vote or that postal voting is not secure. The register, which went live on Monday morning, will state the misinformation, the date it was detected online, which social platform it is spreading on and what action the commission has taken to counter it. A statement correcting the false claim will be posted directly below the misinformation. "We're not messing around," Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said. "The Australian vote belongs to all Australians and there is freedom of political communication. "However, if you spread incorrect information about the processes we run - deliberately or otherwise - we will correct you." The register already includes 16 pieces of misinformation in nine categories, including COVID-19 safety measures, political neutrality and voting technology. It will be updated in the lead up to and during the federal election campaign, which is due to start next month. READ MORE: Among the misinformation debunked on the register is that the commission has advance notice of the federal election date. The new resource shows that when that false claim was detected online last August, the commission broadcast a pre-recorded video through its social media channels to counter the theory. The website makes clear that the commission is not the "arbiter of truth" of political communication in Australia and does not seek to censor political debate. "However, when it comes to the election process we conduct, we're the experts and we're active in defending Australia's democracy," the website states.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/znhWFHRUTrpRC32tGqnZkk/41324762-48c5-4f95-aa7d-c04351913f92.jpg/r9_108_3721_2205_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg