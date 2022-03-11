Liberals' claim to be best on defence doesn't bear scrutiny

comment,

If this is to be a khaki election, recent history might be instructive. In 1941 after the Menzies government imploded, the Labor governments of John Curtin and Ben Chifley successfully prosecuted World War II. Then, at the 1946 election, Australians rewarded Labor with another term. In the decades that followed Liberal governments led Australia into wars in which victory never came. Korea ended in a truce. Vietnam was a loss. Iraq remains anyone's guess as to how that ended. As for Afghanistan, the fall of Kabul says it all. Since 1945 the only war in which we can claim clear cut success was the First Gulf War, and Bob Hawke was prime minister. With such a track record Mr Morrison should be cautious in claiming Liberals are better at national security. When will the people of Lismore get it. The solution to all their problems is there for all to see. It is can-do capitalism. All they have to do is sit back and encourage can-do capitalism to do its job. OK, a few more reductions on taxation of high income earners will also be essential. I am not suggesting redemption for Lismore will be overnight but I'm assured can-do capitalism will get you there, although somewhere down the track; but that's the Australian way. The people of Lismore and Australians across the board must understand that government revenue is there to support the lifters, not the leaners. I suppose the people of Lismore may question whether or not they are leaners. That question might best be directed to the Prime Minister, still Scott Morrison The destruction of the Australian War Memorial is well advanced so a bigger memorial can emerge from the wreckage. When Dr Brendan Nelson was director of the memorial, and chief urger for the redevelopment, he often said the AWM needed to be "future-proofed" against the probability of new wars. Now, we hear from the current Defence Minister and the Prime Minister that the Australian Defence Force is to grow by one-third, along with increases in defence spending. "Future-proofing" again. The bigger memorial will be able to commemorate those new ADF members who die in those new wars. Meanwhile, Dr Nelson has become the head of Boeing Australia Pacific. Boeing is one of the world's largest manufacturer of the weapons and vehicles of war. Companies like Boeing and Lockheed Martin, the world's largest manufacturer of war materiel, which is about to renew its sponsorship deal with the memorial, are "future-proofed" by the actions of governments of all colours. Their sales and profits grow as soldiers and civilians suffer. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has once again dragged out the tired old argument "Australian action alone won't change the climate" ("'Harder country to live in'", March 10, p1, 4). This is a weak excuse for doing nothing. No one is suggesting that Australia should act alone in combating global heating, let alone make a difference. Climate science has for many years made it crystal clear that all nations should take whatever action possible. Most are doing so. Australia's share of global emissions is about 1.3 per cent. If every nation with a similarly small share of emissions were to follow Morrison's example, the world would have no hope of avoiding climatic catastrophe, regardless of China's hopefully short-lived recalcitrance. I recently witnessed the very well attended launch of David Pocock's campaign for an ACT Senate seat. Already knowing his position on the environment, marriage equality and human rights, I was curious to learn about his position on other issues to differentiate himself from the Greens and Kim Rubenstein, as they all seem rather similar to me. Unfortunately he only explained he'd had, and would continue to have, conversations with Canberrans to inform his positions to be announced later. More candidates participating in Australia's democratic system provides healthy competition and increased diversity of choices for voters. Our system of preferential voting offers significant advantages over the one vote/first past the post system of many other countries. I hope preferences encourage voters to not limit their choice only between the two major parties, safe in the knowledge their vote will not be "wasted". Sadly I'm told that the preferential voting system is not taught in great detail in our schools. Perhaps the AEC should take on this role while the national curriculum is amended? Unlike David Pocock in The Canberra Times front page lead, "Playing the Man" (March 5) I believe it is time to do politics differently; this is why I am a volunteer for "Kim for Canberra". The Kim for Canberra party was launched in August 2021 and achieved party status in January. Kim Rubenstein, a law professor and distinguished human rights advocate, who has championed inclusion and collaboration through her years of public service, is standing on a platform of integrity, climate action, women's safety and providing a voice for Canberrans. International Women's Day provides us with a reminder to pause and think about Australia in 2022, a time when we are experiencing extraordinary challenges. These include a pandemic, now in its third year, and the effects of climate change in catastrophic floods in Queensland and New South Wales; these floods follow the 2019-20 bushfire emergency that affected so much of our country. In a time when Australia is facing such challenges, the importance of governing with integrity, for all Australians, and of seriously examining the issues, not the personalities, confronting us is essential. We must elect a government prepared to seek evidence-based solutions, to work across party lines, to develop inclusive, robust and fair, short- and long-term goals and plans to achieve those goals. Most importantly, rather than just promising those goals, it must deliver them. Voting for quality independent candidates such as Kim Rubenstein is one way to achieve such a government. For the information of Christopher Smith (Letters, March 7). He should not forget that It was the UN peacekeepers and other officials, which included 50 AFP members, who successfully set up the election process in East Timor. After the outcome of the election and the violence that followed, it necessitated the evacuation of the unarmed AFP members and East Timorese government officials. It was then that the ADF were ordered in. It was the peacekeepers who stared down the militia and the Indonesians to enable a successful independence vote. Having read the editorial about giving to charities to help support the people in Ukraine ("Ukraine needs Australia's full support", canberratimes.com.au, March 7), I'd like to say "bravo" to the Polish White Eagle Club in Turner. On Saturday, March 5, they held what appeared to be a very successful sausage sizzle at the front of their premises. There were many other nationalities who came to have a bite and also make a separate donation. On Sunday, February 22, Canberra residents came out in force to join Dementia Australia as we returned to the area to host our popular Memory Walk and Jog event. More than 900 participants turned out to walk, jog or run at Lake Burley Griffin in support of people living with dementia. A hugely impressive $110,000 was raised. These funds will now be put to good use as we provide invaluable support services, education and resources for people impacted by dementia Australia-wide. Currently there are an estimated 6600 people living with dementia in the ACT. Without a medical breakthrough, the number of people living with dementia is expected to increase to an estimated 18,900 people by 2058. Events like Memory Walk and Jog play an important role not only in funding support, but also in raising awareness of dementia. Apparently the slogan for the government's program to help flood victims is "go fund yourself". Barnaby Joyce is blaming "bureaucratic process" for the delay in declaring a national emergency in response to the flood crisis in Queensland and NSW. What a load of bull dust. It's a political decision. Just declare the emergency and then sort out the paperwork later. The death of the brilliant Shane Warne is mourned by many of us, but it was from natural causes and, apparently, mercifully quick. Broelman's cartoon equating it with the horrors being perpetrated on the Ukrainians is crass beyond belief. How could you? Surely if saving the planet was paramount to the AGL bid, then there would be no reason not to pay fair value as requested by the AGL board. Or was this just virtue signalling by Cannon-Brookes and Brookfield? Ian Healy may have been a teammate and great friend of Shane Warne but his comment that he was not surprised that Warnie had passed away at an early age because of his lifestyle was a bit harsh. Some things are better left unsaid, certainly not said to the media. Unfortunately Dirk Hartog landed on the wrong side of New Holland in 1616. It's almost a pity he didn't settle in the east and build a few dykes. Dutch hydraulic engineers could still solve our shameful east coast neglect. Do Philip Lowe's children have home mortgages? Given the current financial environment why else would he be putting the screws on both self-funded retirees and young families desirous of being able to afford their own home? Maybe the ACT government could send its storm recovery team to South East Queensland to watch and learn from the "mud army" about how to clean up after disaster. It may be more efficient than the usual professional learning. Our Mr Morrison talks of the "arc of anarchy". I see him passing his water through a hose he will not hold for the victims of our floods. Whilst I note the significance of International Women's Day, I also contemplate that when true gender equality comes there will be no need for such a day. On International Women's Day, the third person in a month addressed me as "darling". I didn't know any of the people who chose to speak to me in this way. I can only conclude they felt free to do so because I'm approaching 80 and am a female. Am I being unreasonable to find this sexist, ageist, patronising and insulting?

