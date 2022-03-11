sport, cricket, cricket act, act meteors, wncl

One silver lining for the ACT Meteors this year is the opportunity to give young players such as Alisha Bates their start, with two more waiting in the wings, after three players were ruled out of the season. The side is without captain Ange Reakes, who has taken time away from the WNCL this season to have a baby, while Madeline Penna and Matilda Lugg are injured. New vice-captain Katie Mack said while they would love to have the trio in blue, there was a silver lining. "I think it's been sort of a good thing about this year is all the teams have had players out, whether it's Australian players or to injuries, we've got three players out," she said. "So we've really had to use girls that we've developed outside of our contract list, so I think Alisha Bates is probably the greatest example. She's come on, she's not contracted with us but she's actually taking time to train with us all season, and now she's getting some games and she's going really well, so it's good to see." MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: Bates has been joined by Grace Lyons and Annie Wikman, with the latter pair yet to make their debuts The 19-year-old managed three runs off six balls before her batting partner Chloe Rafferty fell to end their innings against Tasmania. Mack managed a half-century, with 53 runs off 63 balls, but it was not enough to get the side across the line on Wednesday as the Meteors fell short by 19 runs. With four matches to round out the season, and only one win so far, the Meteors remain eager to secure more wins. The side is hunting its second win when it lines up again - minus Rebecca Carter who has an ankle injury - against Queensland at Phillip Oval on Sunday. Contributing to its success will be the new leadership team, with Mack taking on a dual vice-captaincy with Carly Leeson since Reakes' departure. Erica Kershaw has stepped up to the captaincy. The 28-year-old Adelaide Strikers player said nothing had changed for her in stepping into her leadership role. "To be honest, nothing really changes for me. I've always liked to have a bit of an input in what's happening, whether they wanted me to or not. Now I get the title to do it," Mack laughed. "I think the main thing is trying to let Erica do everything, and then just be there when she needs it. And then I've taken a big focus on the fielding side of things, making sure players are in the right position and hopefully that's taking bit of weight off her shoulders."

