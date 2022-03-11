sport, brumbies, James Slipper, James Slipper pass, Rob Valetini, Brumbies v rebels, Brumbies win, Brumbies highlights, Super Rugby results

You can understand why there was James Slipper-Ryan Lonergan confusion on Friday night, even though there's an almost 40 kilogram and 110 Test cap difference. Props aren't supposed to set up tries like Slipper did on Friday night (see four minutes into the highlights above), which is why Stan Sport commentator Sean Maloney was convinced it was Lonergan who threw the pass to Tom Banks. Slipper and Banks put the icing on the cake of the Brumbies' 36-17 win against the Rebels, slicing Melbourne apart just as they were trying to mount a comeback. Slipper, the most-capped prop in Wallabies history, dummied outside and then threw it back inside to a flying Banks, who sealed the Brumbies' fourth win from as many games this year. It wasn't until the replay came up that everyone realised it was Slipper, not Lonergan, who threw the final pass. MORE CANBERRA SPORT Fellow commentator Drew Mitchell chimed in with: "Put a No. 10 on James Slipper's back!" Lonergan threw the initial pass to Slipper and kept running, while Banks snuck up the middle. "He sold it pretty well," Banks grinned. Rob Valetini has grown up. The boy who arrived in Canberra six years ago is still in there, but the ACT Brumbies weapon is now perhaps the biggest and most feared man in Australian rugby. Valetini destroyed the Melbourne Rebels in the first half on Friday night, bumping off two defenders and carrying another two to score his third try in as many games this year. But the Brumbies face a nervous wait to make sure the back-rower is cleared to play in a grand final rematch against the Queensland Reds after a shoulder injury forced him off the field in the second half. Valetini left the field in the 47th minute after appearing to nurse his shoulder through most of the first half. Brumbies coach Dan McKellar may have been putting one of his stars on ice early knowing there's a big week ahead, but he'll also be hoping there's no serious damage to halt Valetini's charge. He arrived at Brumbies HQ as shy teenager in 2016 and was unsure how to use his size to his advantage. But Valetini has no problem throwing his weight around these days, constantly busting the line and hitting like a freight train in defence. "We've all seen Rob Valetini's involvement of late, I'm pretty glad I'm on his team," said Brumbies winger Tom Wright. He's showing all the signs of being the back-row X-factor the Wallabies have craved for years. Rookie lock Tom Hooper will have to thank his mum Helen after a superb starting debut on Friday. Hooper described his mum as a "witch" during the week after she booked a trip to Melbourne long before her son was picked in the Brumbies' side. "We reckon there's a bit of hocus pocus going on there," Hooper joked. Hooper didn't need her to cast a spell, because he was outstanding in his first start. He was in the thick of the action in the opening stages and got through 80 minutes of work, prompting coach Dan McKellar to declare: "He's got a big future." It would be easy to sit back and think the Brumbies are flying after four wins from four games this year. Technically they are - they are at the top of the overall ladder and have threatened to blow away every team they've played. But there are still areas they need to improve. Their goal-kicking has been hit and miss, partly because they're scoring tries out wide. Noah Lolesio and Ryan Lonergan share the duties and combined for three from six attempts against the Rebels. So far it hasn't been a factor, but you can bet it will be against Kiwi opponents. Discipline is still a work in progress. The Brumbies had three players sent to the sin bin, but two of those were deep into injury time. And the search continues for the killer instinct. Sure, the Slipper's pass and Banks' try calmed the nerves, but the Rebels were mounting a late comeback. The margin went from 24-3 to 29-10 and then 29-17 deep in the second half. All's well that end's well, I guess.

