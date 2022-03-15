sport, raiders, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, nrlw, nrlw expansion, don furner

The Canberra Raiders already have a shortlist of recruitment targets as they continue their push to be part of the NRLW's next expansion. It will become an eight-team competition next year, before again expanding to 10 in 2024. The Raiders hope to be part of the 2023 campaign and will put in an application to be one of the two new teams for next year, with the ARL Commission set to make a decision by July. Canberra will also lay the early groundwork for their roster. One natural target would be Millie Boyle. Not only is she one of the best players in the game, but she has ties to the club through her father David - who played 117 games for the Green Machine - and her partner Adam Elliott - who joined the Raiders this season. Boyle grew up on the NSW South Coast, but was now based in Brisbane and has been part of the Broncos side that has won all three editions of the NRLW so far. MORE RAIDERS NEWS The Raiders have an NRLW subcommittee, including foundation Jillaroo Katrina Fanning, that's already been meeting for a few months. "I think we'll have to start having conversations [with players] soon and I've got a committee that have been meeting for the past two months," Raiders chief executive Don Furner said. "And I've got a target list already so it will be about having those conversations to gauge their interest and obviously any offers will be conditional on us having a licence. "We'll have to apply - I'd like to think we'd be better than a 50-50 chance of getting it." NRL ROUND TWO Saturday: Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys at Townsville, 7.35pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/reqbnGrLXyZFax2TwSi3Na/91f185fb-51e8-4632-8536-daa04873590b.jpg/r2_300_2929_1954_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg