Jarrod Croker admits he was in "all sorts" with his back and was struggling to stand up or sit down before he got a guided cortisone injection to treat a bulging disc. Speaking for the first time about his injury, the Canberra Raiders co-captain said he was "touch and go" to play next weekend, but he wasn't giving up hope of running out at Canberra Stadium. The injury made him a late withdrawal from last weekend's game, when he was named in the Raiders' NSW Cup side to play Newtown. Croker said the back had been feeling stiff on and off since the start of the year and it was a common injury a lot of NRL players had during their careers. He said it got to the point where even standing up straight was painful, and he felt like he had to unfold himself whenever he got out of the car. "It did get frustrating, but I've been around long enough to know it's a long year and it's only round two," Croker told The Canberra Times on Friday. "I was really keen to play last week and just get out there and enjoy my footy. "It got to the point last week where I was in all sorts. I knew it wasn't probably going to be anything major. "It sounds major - a bulging disc and a tear - but I'm sure if you X-rayed every footballer's back there'd be a bulging disc in there somewhere. "Mine got in the wrong spot and it flared up a little bit, but I'm not overly worried to be honest. "It was hitting a certain spot in the nerves, which was triggering back spasms ... I was leaning one way and folding over the other way. "I couldn't stand up right. If I sat down or got out of the car it was taking a couple of minutes to pretty much unfold myself." MORE RAIDERS NEWS Croker's goal was obviously to get back for his first NRL game since round 22 last year. But he'll happily lace up the boots in the NSW Cup if that's what Raiders coach Ricky Stuart wants. The back flare up is especially frustrating given he looked to be moving freely again after undergoing off-season stem-cell surgery on his knee. That knee problem threatened to end his storied career after 291 NRL games, but he appeared to have his old spark back during the pre-season trials. The 31-year-old said the back was already much better after Wednesday's injection and he was hoping that would continue over the weekend. "It's just a simple cortisone that everyone gets, but it's just the fact it's in your back and has to be guided," he said. "But apart from that it's pretty straight forward. I think it all went well ... I was a little bit tender for a couple of days, which was expected - they're putting more fluid around the joint and the disc so it's going to be putting a bit more pressure on. "It's pretty good to be fair. Just rest it up over the weekend and probably take a week or so at least to start kicking in, but I feel like it's already a bit better." His sights were set on being back next week - regardless of whether that was against the Gold Coast Titans in the NRL or Western Suburbs in the NSW Cup. With both games being played at Canberra Stadium, he just wanted to run out in front of the home fans for the first time since July - when the Raiders played their last home game for 2021 before being relocated to the Gold Coast for the final eight rounds. "I'd like to play next week. I think both grades are at GIO so to be able to come back and play on home turf that'd be my plan," Croker said. "If I got the green light then that'd be the go. I'd say it'd be touch and go. If not, more than likely, definitely the week after. "Wait and see when we get in there Monday-Tuesday and see how it's all settled down, but it's not the be-all, end-all - we'll make sure we get it right." NRL ROUND TWO Saturday: Canberra Raiders v North Queensland Cowboys at Townsville, 7.35pm. Raiders squad: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. Semi Valemei, 5. James Schiller, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Matt Frawley, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Corey Harawira-Naera, 13. Elliott Whitehead. Interchange: 14. Adrian Trevilyan, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Adam Elliott, 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Xavier Savage, 19. Sebastian Kris, 20. Sam Williams, 21. Ryan Sutton, 22. Peter Hola, 23. Trey Mooney, 24. Harry Rushton. Cowboys squad: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Valentine Holmes, 4. Peta Hiku, 5. Murray Taulagi, 6. Tom Dearden, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Jordan McLean, 9. Reece Robson, 10. Coen Hess, 11. Tom Gilbert, 12. Jeremiah Nanai, 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14. Jake Granville, 15. Heilum Luki, 16. Mitchell Dunn, 17. Griffin Neame. Reserves: 18. Reuben Cotter, 19. Scott Drinkwater, 20. Connelly Lemuelu, 21. Brendan Elliot, 22. Ben Condon, 23. Emry Pere, 24. Daejarn Asi.

