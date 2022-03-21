The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber • analysis

Capitals surviving on crumbs shows why we need action on an indoor arena

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
March 21 2022 - 6:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A packed AIS Arena seems a distant memory. Picture: Karleen Minney

Paul Goriss still remembers those fleeting seconds he spent walking through the bowels of the AIS Arena.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.