The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber only

'We want to give it a shot': WNBL scrambles to lock in semi-final after Canberra Capitals hit by COVID-19

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
March 28 2022 - 12:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Capitals coach Paul Goriss hopes his side gets a chance to play game two. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The WNBL is scrambling to lock in a deadline for a COVID-hit semi-final series as the Canberra Capitals race the clock to save their season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.