The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Delving into the murals of the Surface street art festival

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
April 2 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A mural painted for the Surface Festival by the artist smalls in Civic. Picture: James Croucher

The inaugural Surface street art festival happened in early March on one of those weekends when 1000 things are happening at once in Canberra, and with a bit of rain to boot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.