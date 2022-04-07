The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Any NRL transfer model will 'have hairs on it': Canberra Raiders CEO Don Furner

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated April 7 2022 - 7:29am, first published 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Wighton in action against the Knights in Wagga. Picture: Les Smith

No matter what transfer system the NRL adopts it's going to have "hairs on it".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.