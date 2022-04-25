The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Christine Manfield is coming to Canberra to promote her new cookbook Indian Cooking Class

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
April 25 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Manfield is coming to Canberra for a book tour. Picture: Alan Benson

Christine Manfield has been travelling to India for the past 30 years. She fell in love with the country for its diverse cultural and culinary heritage, for its engaging people and its fragrant kitchens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.